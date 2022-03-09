Contact Us
NJ Man Says He Wants To 'Take Girl's Virginity' — Turns Out Girl Was Federal Agent: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Richard Kostrub
Richard Kostrub Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Richard J. Kostrub traveled from his Somerdale home to the Walmart on Route 70 in Evesham Township believing he would be having sex with a 13-year-old girl he met through a chat app, authorities said.

He had been texting with the "girl" for about a month, and was hoping to finally meet her, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

But when he arrived, he was met by investigators and law enforcement officials.

As it turns out, the "girl" Kostrub had been chatting with was actually a ederal agent the whole time.

 was unaware that the young girl he had arranged to meet was actually a federal agent, Coffina said alongside Special Agent-in-Charge of the Newark Field Office of US Homeland Security Investigations, Jason J. Molina.

Kostrub was charged with luring, attempted sexual assault, attempted criminal sexual contact and several child pornography offenses, they said.

He was being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court. 

An investigation began earlier this month after Kostrub’s online activities were discovered by law enforcement officials. Prior to orchestrating the rendezvous, Kostrub allegedly sent a nude photo of a young girl to the person he believed he would be meeting. During the chat, he said he wanted to take her virginity, Coffina and Mollina said. 

The case agent for the BCPO was Evesham Township Detective Christopher DeFrancesco.  Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Special Victims Unit, is handling the case.

