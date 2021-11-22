Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
NJ Man Pardoned By Christie On Gun Crimes Charged With Attempted Murder In Colorado: Report

Jon Craig
Brian D. Aitkin
Brian D. Aitkin Photo Credit: Brian D. Aitkin Twitter photo

A gun rights advocate who years ago was pardoned by former Gov. Chris Christie on a weapons offense has been arrested for attempted murder, NJ Advance Media reports.

Brian D. Aitkin, 38, was charged Friday in connection with a shooting at his home in Telluride, Colorado, the outlet said. The lawyer who represented him in 2009, Evan Nappen, told NJ.com reports that Colorado shooting was an act of self-defense. 

Nappen could not immediately be when Daily Voice called his office Monday morning.

Aitken was arrested by Mount Laurel police in 2009 for having unregistered weapons in his car, according to earlier news accounts.

In that case, then-Gov. Christie commuted Aitken's prison sentence to four months of time served and granted a pardon on an ammunition offense, reports said.

The case attracted national headlines and in part prompted Aitken to pen a book, "The Blue Tent Sky: How the Left’s War on Guns Cost Me My Son and My Freedom."

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

