Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

NJ Boy Severely Burned In Backyard Bonfire Gets Community Support

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Ryan Jastrzembski
Ryan Jastrzembski Photo Credit: GoFundMe

An outpouring of support was shown for 11-year-old Ryan Jastrzembski after most of his body was burned in an accident during a backyard bonfire in Mount Laurel.

Joseph Boccuti, who is a friend and business partner of Ryan's father, started this GoFundMe page.

"Young Ryan, only 11 years old, suffered burns over 90% of his body," he writes. "Needless to say, he has a long, extremely tough road ahead to recovery."

The boy poured gasoline on the fire and the gas can exploded on Monday, Mount Laurel police said. 

"Due to the large percentage of his body that was burned, the plan is now to fly him by medical jet to Galveston, Texas where a team of pediatric burn specialists can better assist with his recovery," Boccuti wrote

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.