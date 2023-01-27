Man Who Fled Fatal Crash Scene Gets Sentence In South Jersey

A 27-year-old Camden man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, authorities said.

The sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with another car that had crossed the center lines, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Christopher Robles pleaded guilty last month in exchange for the five-year prison term, she said.

The investigation began just after midnight on Aug. 17, 2022 when officers from the Pemberton Township Police Department were dispatched to North Pemberton Road for a report of a collision involving two vehicles.

Police found that one of the drivers, 68-year-old Carmen Gonzalez of Sayreville, had been killed by the impact. The driver of the other vehicle could not be located. The subsequent investigation identified Robles as the driver who had fled. He has been in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since being arrested in September.

