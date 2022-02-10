Man Killed In 2-Car Crash On Route 38 In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A man was killed in a two-car collision on Route 38 in Burlington County, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 on the 1700 block of Route 38 in Mount Holly, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Both vehicles overturned during the crash, which took place in front of the Dollar Tree store, said Joel Bewley, a spokesman for the prosecutor.

A utility pole and wires were knocked down, initial reports said.

The man’s identity had not been released Thursday morning, pending notification of next-of-kin, Bewley said.

Anyone who has information about the crash is urged to call the Mount Holly Police Department at 609-845-1100.

