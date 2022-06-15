Contact Us
Man Charged In South Jersey Standoff: Prosecutor

Larry Brown, left, and Cecilio Luciano
Larry Brown, left, and Cecilio Luciano

A 27-year-old man from Burlington Township has been charged with kidnapping and weapons offenses in connection with a standoff with police and SWAT teams, authorities said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the earlier murder of a 34-year-old man from Highland Park, Middlesex County, at the same home in Beverly.

An autopsy determined the victim had been bludgeoned to death, according to Burlington County Acting Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Beverly City Public Safety Director Rich Wolbert.

The situation came to the attention of Beverly police at approximately 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 when they were contacted by a woman who indicated she had received a call from a man she knew who was inside the residence at the time. The woman said Larry Brown told her that another man in the home, Cecilio Luciano, had been killed.

Police became aware that a woman and four children resided at the home and were present with Brown. When contacted by police, Brown refused to exit the house, but the woman and kids emerged unharmed over the next several hours. Brown came out at approximately 8:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

The New Jersey State Police TEAMS Unit entered the home and discovered Luciano’s body. The preliminary investigation, utilizing information provided by some of the occupants, indicated that Luciano, 34, of Highland Park, had been fatally shot.

However, an autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood indicated he had been bludgeoned to death.

Brown, of Burlington Township, was charged with kidnapping and unlawful possession of a weapon. 

He was being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

At this time, no charges have been filed in connection with the homicide. The investigation remains active.

