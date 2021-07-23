Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice
LAWSUIT: NJ Man Fired For Failing Workplace Drug Test Days After Weed Legalized, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Medical marijuana
Medical marijuana Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man who apparently failed to provide proof he was authorized to use medical marijuana was fired from his job for failing a work-ordered drug test days after weed was decriminalized in New Jersey, according to a new lawsuit alleging wrongful termination.

Paul Myers, 53, had been utilizing medical marijuana at his doctor's suggestion due to symptoms of Crohn's disease and previous cancer treatments, when his employer -- supply chain company National DCP -- subject him to a drug test earlier this year,  NJ Advance Media reports.

The test allegedly occurred three days after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law that dropped criminal fines and penalties for marijuana use, the outlet says. 

When Myers failed to provide proof of medical marijuana authorization use to National DCP, saying he couldn't get an appointment in time, he was fired from the Westampton facility, according to the suit.

The new law states that employers can't discipline, fire or refuse to hire someone if marijuana tests are returned positive.

Myers also alleges he was subject to hostility by the company for extended medical leave he took due to his treatments and Crohn's disease symptoms.

National DCP did not return NJ Advance Media's request for comment. Click here for the full report.

Myers' suit was filed last month in Burlington County State Superior Court.

