Funds For Headstone Needed For Hit-Run Victim, South Jersey Mom Says

Support is on the rise for a South Jersey mom whose 31-year-old daughter was tragically struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while bicycling in Florida, City, FL, last month.

Donna Carducci of Burlington, is making a GoFundMe plea for funds for a headstone for her daughter, Maryann, who she describes as a "kind soul” who “loved her family and life.”

“How could somebody just run someone's child over and leave them for dead?" Donna Carlucci wrote.

Carlucci was her daughter’s only surviving parent, leaving her to take care of memorial expenses herself.

“Any help would be greatly appreciated,” reads the campaign.

She had raised $1,720 of her $3,000 goal as of Tuesday, Sept. 13.

