Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Higher Snow Totals Forecast For End Of Week Storm
News

Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire In South Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Old Indian Mills Road
Old Indian Mills Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters from multiple departments were battling a house fire in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. 

The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Old Indian Mills Road in Shamong, initial reports said.

Additional ladder trucks were requested from fire departments in Camden and Atlantic counties, reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that there was live ammunition in the house and that it was exploding.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

