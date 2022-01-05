Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire In South Jersey: Developing

Firefighters from multiple departments were battling a house fire in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Old Indian Mills Road in Shamong, initial reports said.

Additional ladder trucks were requested from fire departments in Camden and Atlantic counties, reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that there was live ammunition in the house and that it was exploding.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.