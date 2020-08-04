Federal Inmate At Burlington County Prison Contracts Coronavirus

New Jersey's first federal prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said.

The agency said an inmate at Fort Dix Correctional Institution in Burlington County tested positive for the virus on Tuesday., according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There are almost 3,000 inmates at the low-security federal prison.

One corrections worker at the Fort Dix prison has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the bureau’s website.

Fairton Federal Correctional Institution, a medium-security facility in South Jersey where more than 1,000 individuals are incarcerated, has not reported any positive coronavirus cases among staff or inmates.

As of Tuesday, there were 241 federal inmates and 73 prison staff who tested positive for COVID-19 nationwide. There have been eight federal inmate deaths attributed to COVID-19 disease.

