Explosions Expected To Rattle South Jersey During Military Base's Weekend Training

South Jersey residents should prepare for a rocket-filled weekend, military officials warn.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst -- New Jersey's largest military base -- has scheduled five days of “abundant noise” training from live weapons and cratering explosions starting Friday, NJ Advance Media reports.

The noise from the base's upcoming howitzer and mortar training will likely be heard from miles away and can be more intense if the weather is cloudy as forecast, the outlet says.

The abundant noise alert is the highest of three categories used to warn neighbors and prevent unnecessary 9-1-1 calls.

