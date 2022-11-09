DWI Driver Was Going 120 MPH In Fatal Crash With South Jersey Restaurant Owner: Prosecutor

Homicide charges have been filed against a 45-year-old Marlton man who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a popular Mount Laurel restaurant owner, authorities said.

Desmond Newberry also was charged with aggravated manslaughter and drug possession, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener.

The investigation began on Sept. 3 when officers from the Mount Laurel Police Department were dispatched to Hainesport Road in the area of the Cucina Carini restaurant for a report of a motor vehicle collision just after 8 p.m.

The investigation determined that Glenn Keen, 52, the owner of the restaurant, was pulling out of the parking lot onto Hainesport Road when he was broadsided by a vehicle traveling westbound being driven by the defendant, they said.

Keen, who was extricated from his vehicle by civilians prior to the arrival of police, was airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he later died.

Newberry was extricated from his vehicle by the Mount Laurel Fire Department and transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

A warrant was secured to allow investigators access to the event data recorder from Newberry’s BMW, which revealed that he was traveling in excess of 120 miles per hour just prior to striking Keen’s Ford SUV, the prosecutor said.

Newberry was being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly after surrendering to law enforcement on Monday, Nov. 7.

