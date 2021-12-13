Contact Us
Breaking News: Pedo Who Got No Prison Time For Sexually Assaulting Boy, 5, In Grenada Faces Long Sentence Here
Cold Case Of Missing Pregnant Girl: South Jersey Police Seek Tips

Celina Mays
Celina Mays Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help in a 25-year-old missing persons case involving an expectant girl.

On Dec. 16, 1996, at approximately 1 a.m., Celina Mays went missing from her Willingboro Township home in Burlington County, police said. 

She'd be 37 years old today, said police, who released an "age progressed" image of Celina.

At the time of her disappearance, she was nine months pregnant, they said on Monday.

This week marks the 25th anniversary of her disappearance.

"Celina has not been forgotten and we are still committed to finding her through the ongoing investigation," police said on social media.

Over the past 25 years, the Willingboro Township Police has investigated hundreds of leads, but today Celina is still missing, they said.

"We are hoping that someone out there recognizes Celina’s image and will help us finally get answers for Celina’s family as well as the communities in which she lived," the police department wrote.

Willingboro police noted that in 1996, "we had limited resources to communicate with the public" and seek help with missing persons cases.

