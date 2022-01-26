Burlington County Woman Gets 15 Years State Prison For Sexually Assaulting Child: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old woman from Burlington County has been sentenced to 15 years in New Jersey state prison for sexually assaulting a child in her home early last year, authorities said.

Rachel Karngbaye of Willingboro pleaded guilty in September 2021 to second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina. She was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

An investigation began in January 2021 after the victim’s mother contacted Willingboro police to report the assault, Coffina said. Additional details are being withheld to protect the identity and well-being of the victim, the prosecutor said.

Karngbaye was sentenced to a 10-year term for the second-degree charge, for which she must serve 85% before becoming eligible for parole. She received five years for the third-degree charge, Coffina said. The sentences will run consecutively.

Karngbaye also will be subject to the provisions of Megan’s Law and parole supervision for life upon release, he said. She will serve her sentence in a prison instead of the state’s facility that treats sex offenders because an evaluation determined that she is not willing to undergo treatment, according to Coffina.

Assistant Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw handled the case.

The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department. The lead investigators were BCPO Detective Daniel Schules and WTPD Detective James Benedict.

