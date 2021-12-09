Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Alleged Trenton Drug Dealer Charged in Fentanyl Overdose Death of South Jersey Man: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Robert Rentas
Robert Rentas Photo Credit: BCPO

An alleged drug dealer from Trenton has been charged with causing the death of a Burlington County man who fatally overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said.

Robert Rentas, 35, of the 100 block of Calhoun Street in Trenton, was charged with first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Eastampton Township Police Chief Joseph Iacovitti.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Friday in Superior Court. 

An investigation began on Nov. 12, 2020, after Emergency Medical Services personnel and Eastampton police responded to a residence on a report of a 34-year-old unresponsive male, Coffina and Iacovitti said. Narcan was administered and chest compressions were performed, but it was determined by EMS workers on the scene that the victim was dead and beyond resuscitative efforts, they said. The victim's name was not released by authorities.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined the death was caused by fentanyl toxicity, they said, and the investigation revealed that the drugs that led to the fatal overdose had been purchased from Rentas.

Rentas has been held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly ever since his arrest on Dec. 1.

The case was investigated by the Eastampton Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit and the New Jersey State Police.

Rentas will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Laura Heisman.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.