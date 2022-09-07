Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
5 Hurt When Jeep Runs Off Bypass In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Westampton Township police
Westampton Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Westampton PD

Five people were hospitalized after their Jeep Liberty ran off the roadway, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 2:24 p.m. Westampton Township police responded to East Pennington Drive. A Jeep had run off the road and into a backyard.

Investigation at the scene revealed that a 48-year-old woman was traveling southbound on the Mount Holly Bypass, when she lost control of the vehicle, traveling onto the shoulder of the road, then off the road, striking a wooden fence and then striking a large tree before the vehicle came to rest in the backyard of a residence in the 400 block of East Pennington Drive.

The vehicle was also occupied by four passengers: a 27-year-old woman from Mount Laurel, a 44-year-old man from Mount Holly and two children.

All five occupants sustained injuries and were taken to Cooper University Hospital by Westampton, Mount Holly, Lumberton and Mount Laurel rescue squads for evaluation and treatment, police said.

The scene was processed by the Westampton Township Police Traffic Safety Unit. Assistance with traffic was provided by the Mount Holly Police.

