Newlywed Killed In Tabernacle Crash Was Married On New Year's Day, Campaign Says

The woman killed in a weekend crash in Burlington County had just been married on New Year's Day, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Tim and&nbsp;Jamie Widrig Stillwill were married on New Year's Day.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Jon Craig
Jamie Widrig Stillwill, 45, of Chatsworth had been in a nine-year relationship with Tim Stillwill before she died in the Sunday, Jan. 14 crash in which the driver lost control of his Polaris Ranger UTV in Tabernacle Township.

Three others were seriously injured and had to be airlifted from the 1:20 a.m. crash, New Jersey State Police said. Police did not name the other occupants.

Associates at Eastbound Auto, where Tim was a partner, were taking donations, according to the GoFundMe. 

"We are raising money to help Tim with expenses and whatever else he'll need at this tragic time," the campaign said. 

"It's hard to find words or know what to do, but I'm sure all of the support and generosity will go a long way in helping Tim and family feel the outpouring of love and care from their friends and community."

Donations also were being taken in person at the auto shop at 1784 Route 70, in Southampton.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

