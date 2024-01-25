Light Rain Fog/Mist 43°

Multiple Injuries Reported In 3-Car Crash On NJ Turnpike In Mansfield

There were multiple injuries in a three-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police

Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
The crash occurred at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25 on the Turnpike south, milepost 49.7 in Mansfield Township, according to New Jersey State police spokesman Troy McNair.

Based on a preliminary investigation, two Honda passenger vehicles and a Toyota passenger vehicle were southbound.

The three vehicles collided. 

There were multiple minor injuries reported and all were transported to an area hospital for further evaluation, McNair said.

The crash remains under investigation and there was no additional information available.

