Multiple Injuries Reported In 3-Car Crash On NJ Turnpike In Mansfield

The crash occurred at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25 on the Turnpike south, milepost 49.7 in Mansfield Township, according to New Jersey State police spokesman Troy McNair.

Based on a preliminary investigation, two Honda passenger vehicles and a Toyota passenger vehicle were southbound.

The three vehicles collided.

There were multiple minor injuries reported and all were transported to an area hospital for further evaluation, McNair said.

The crash remains under investigation and there was no additional information available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.