Multiple Weapons, Ammo Stolen From Urban Tactical Firearms Shop In Evesham: Police

On Monday, Feb. 26, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Evesham police responded to Urban Tactical Firearms at 65 E. Route 70 for an activated burglar alarm.

Police found that the business had been burglarized and that four suspects had fled.

Further investigation found that multiple firearms, along with various types of ammunition, were stolen, police said.

Video surveillance was reviewed and showed four suspects, dressed in black with face coverings, forced their way through the front door to burglarize the business, police said.

They arrived and fled in a white Hyundai sedan, the video shows.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856- 983-1116, confidential tip line 856-983-4699 / email KennedyS@eveshampd.org, Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.