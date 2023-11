Barry Schwartz was traveling east on Route 532 in Woodland when his motorcycle veered off the road, struck a guide rail and flipped, according to Trooper Troy McNair, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

The crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, he said.

Schwartz, of Blackwood, was ejected from the Harley Davidson motorcycle and fatally injured, McNair said.

The crash remains under investigation.

