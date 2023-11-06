Motorcyclist, 19, Killed In Collision With Truck On Route 73: Police

On Saturday, Nov. 4, at 07:56 p.m., the Evesham Police Department responded to Route 73 and Dutch Road for a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, it was determined that a motorcycle and truck were involved in a collision.

The operator of the motorcycle, Tyler Ciabattoni, was pronounced dead at the scene, Evesham police said.

The driver of the truck, Brandon Braciszewski, 18, of Marlton and a 15-year-old Marlton female passenger were uninjured.

The investigation determined that Braciszewski’s vehicle was traveling west on Dutch Road, and "made an illegal left turn" onto Route 73 southbound, after crossing straight over the northbound lanes, police said.

Upon entering the southbound lanes, Braciszewski’s vehicle struck the motorcycle being operated by Ciabattoni, police said.

If anyone has any information or witnessed this collision, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699, or via email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips can be sent via text message, by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

The investigation is ongoing

