Missing 75-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed On I-295 In Burlington County: Njsp

Yvrose Germain was hit on I-295 northbound near milepost 46.8 in Burlington Township at about 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 17, New Jersey State Police said. The driver did not stop, they said.

Germain, of Willingboro, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police did not say whether Germain was on the shoulder or on the highway.

Willingboro police had reported Germain missing on Saturday, March 16.

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform the community that Yvrose Germain has been found deceased," Willingboro police said on Facebook. "We extend our deepest condolences to her friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time. We want to thank the community for their assistance and support during the search efforts."

This incident remains an active investigation,

