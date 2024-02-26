Mediterranean-Fresh Restaurant Opens In South Jersey

The new Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh features stuffed pitas, laffas, traditional gyros, bowls, plates and salads that are packed with unique earth-grown flavors, like olive oil, paprika and hummus, making each dish simple, clean and good for you.

The new location at 1361 B Fairview Blvd is owned by Aditya Sirpal. After making a career switch away from the IT world in 2013, Sirpal became a serial entrepreneur in the Delran community, having previously opened a gas station and an Indian restaurant in the last decade. He said he saw a void in the market in South Jersey when it came to Mediterranean options.

"We are so excited to be able to open this new location in the growing city of Delran, where people are looking to see more healthy food options,” Sirpal said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.