Medical Office Complexes Have New Leasing Manager In Union, Burlington Counties

The commercial real estate firm’s Erica Davidson is heading the exclusive agency for 200 Williamson Street in Elizabeth and 6 Earlin Avenue in Browns Mills.

Landmark Healthcare Facilities LLC owns both properties. The national full-service developer specializes in physician office buildings and clinics, ambulatory care and surgery centers, cardiac and cancer centers, imaging centers, fitness and women’s centers and laboratories.

200 Williamson Street is a new Class A building located on the campus of Trinitas Regional Medical Center. Lee & Associates is marketing space availabilities up to 4,200 square feet at the 46,200-square-foot building.

6 Earlin Avenue is a 61,500-square-foot mixed-use building situated on the campus of Deborah Heart & Lung Center. Availabilities range from 1,000 to 8,287 square feet at the Class A property, which offers ample patient parking.

“We are thrilled to represent and work on behalf of Landmark to market 200 Williamson Street and 6 Earlin Avenue," Davidson said. "These are premier, state-of-the-art buildings designed to meet the highest standards of medical care.”

