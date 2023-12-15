Maple Shade Council Votes To Close Independent Fire Company After 100+ Years

The vote came during a heated council meeting Thursday evening, Dec. 14, in which residents turned up in droves in support of the more than 100-year-old department, as reported by 6abc and Fox29.

A statement issued by Town Council on Dec. 1 says the company is being processed through five state investigations, the first having been filed in 2019, over administrative and operational compliance issues.

They've received seven local and state sanctions for non-compliance, and have violated federal and state regulations nearly two dozen times, officials said.

Independent Fire Co. 1 Chief Andrew Simonsick Sr. alleges that the shutdown was politically motivated, 6abc reports. The chief further said that ever since a "cancer" in the department left, there have been no issues.

After hearing dozens of residents speak mostly favorably of the department, the Maple Shade Township Council ultimately voted to shut it down, following a proposed ordinance that the fire company on its website said was one of many attacks.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.