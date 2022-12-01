Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County.

First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.

Then Dave strolled across the Columbus flea market to Pete's Pizza to rate the rival shop. "A flea market pizza rivalry that I didn't know exists," Portnoy said. "Like the Hatfields and the McCoys."

In between, he stopped by a muffin table and bought 24 muffins "from the world's greatest salesman," which he rated as 8.2.

He calls Pete's tomato slice "super fluffy, super light," like Philadelphia or Trenton pizza.

"I can see why you can't pick between the two,'' Portnoy says, acknowledging Pete's had an advantage over Kate and Al's by coming out of the oven fresh and hot.

"7.8. As high as you can probably get,'' he said.

