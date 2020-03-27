Most Popular Bagel Shops In Burlington County

There are bagels and then there are bagels : Doughy, delicious deli icons that are good on their own, as a sandwich or with the ever-classic cream cheese.

Want to start your morning off right? Here are several bagel shops you can try today in Burlington County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these bagel shops, however, are baking up bagels we think you'll love.

And yes, they're all open for takeout or pick-up orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bagel Zone, Burlington Township: The low-key, long-standing bagel shop serves classic breakfast and lunch sandwiches and a variety of perfectly toasted bagels. The eatery is also known for its revolutionary cereal-based bagels: Fruity Pebbles on a blueberry bagel and Cocoa Pebbles on a chocolate chip bagel.

Victoria’s Bagel Bistro, Mt. Laurel Township: VBB is known, among other things, for its major variety of bagel flavors, both savory and sweet. Make sure to pair your bagel with one of the bistro’s nearly two dozen homemade specialty spreads, like honey vanilla walnut, jalapeno, horseradish cheddar and funfetti.

Moore Bagels, Marlton: Fresh-baked bagel varieties at this casual cafe include garlic, onion, oat bran, French toast, sun-dried tomato and many others. Choose your flavor and turn it into a breakfast sandwich loaded with bacon, egg and cheese, or choose a lunch-style staple like Waldorf chicken salad.

The Bagel Cafe, Cinnaminson Township: A down-to-earth brunch cafe with classic sweet and savory bagels and homemade spreads. Made-to-order breakfast sandwiches can be topped with hearty meats like bacon, ham, pork roll and turkey sausage as well as tuna and chicken salads.

Bagellisimo, Columbus: From classic bagel breakfast sandwiches to wraps, salads, cheesesteaks and subs, Bagellisimo is the one-stop breakfast and lunch spot for anyone with a major appetite.

Delran Bagel Cafe, Delran: Finally, Delran Bagel Cafe features numerous types of fresh-baked bagels like jalapeño cheddar, egg and chocolate chip. Another popular variety is the veggie, made with carrot, radish, green bell pepper and celery.

