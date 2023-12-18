Thousands Without Power, Roads Flooded, Schools Delayed In North Jersey After Storm

Thousands of residents were without power as of 9 a.m.
According to the PSE&G outage map, the following areas did not have power:
- Bergen: 3,764 (Most in New Milford, Elmwood Park, Garfield)
- Hudson: 4,095 (Most in Bayonne, North Bergen)
- Passaic: 2,718 (Most in Clifton, Passaic)
- Union: 660
The following roads and highways were closed due to flooding as of 8:10 a.m. Monday:
- Route 73 in Maple Shade at Main Street
- Route 33 westbound, east of Route 526 in East Windsor
- Route 130 between Route 38 and Browning Road in Pennsauken
- Route 30 east from Ben Franklin Bridge in Camden to Airport Circle
- Route 35 north of Strickland Boulevard in Toms River
- Route 78 ramp north at Exit 49 in Springfield
- Route 22 at North Drive in North Plainfield
- Route 10 at School Street in Hanover
- Route 23 near Coituss Road in Riverdale
The following North Jersey schools were closed or delayed:
- Ridgefield Park: Delayed
- Ridgewood: Delayed
- Wyckoff: Delayed
