Thousands Without Power, Roads Flooded, Schools Delayed In North Jersey After Storm

Thousands of residents were without power as of 9 a.m.

According to the PSE&G outage map, the following areas did not have power:

Bergen: 3,764 (Most in New Milford, Elmwood Park, Garfield)

Hudson: 4,095 (Most in Bayonne, North Bergen)

Passaic: 2,718 (Most in Clifton, Passaic)

Union: 660

The following roads and highways were closed due to flooding as of 8:10 a.m. Monday:

Route 73 in Maple Shade at Main Street

Route 33 westbound, east of Route 526 in East Windsor

Route 130 between Route 38 and Browning Road in Pennsauken

Route 30 east from Ben Franklin Bridge in Camden to Airport Circle

Route 35 north of Strickland Boulevard in Toms River

Route 78 ramp north at Exit 49 in Springfield

Route 22 at North Drive in North Plainfield

Route 10 at School Street in Hanover

Route 23 near Coituss Road in Riverdale

The following North Jersey schools were closed or delayed:

Ridgefield Park: Delayed

Ridgewood: Delayed

Wyckoff: Delayed

