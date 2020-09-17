Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: 'Melrose Place' Actress Gets More Prison Time For Fatal DWI Crash In NJ
South Jersey Realtor, Ex-NFL Player Files Federal Discrimination Lawsuit Against Town Officials

Municipal Building of Bordentown
Municipal Building of Bordentown Photo Credit: Google Maps

A black real estate developer in Burlington County has filed a lawsuit alleging former township officials discriminated against him and often called him by racist and other derogatory terms.

Kevin Johnson, a former NFL player, filed the federal legal action last week against Bordentown Township, according to NJ Advance Media.

Defendants include ex-Police Chief Frank Nucera, who also served as township administrator from 2010 to 2017 and was involved in development decisions.

Johnson’s lawsuit claims that other developers were given smoother approvals and much more lenient building decisions. 

Nucera awaits sentencing after a jury found him guilty in October of lying to the FBI.

