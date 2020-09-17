South Jersey Realtor, Ex-NFL Player Files Federal Discrimination Lawsuit Against Town Officials

A black real estate developer in Burlington County has filed a lawsuit alleging former township officials discriminated against him and often called him by racist and other derogatory terms.

Kevin Johnson, a former NFL player, filed the federal legal action last week against Bordentown Township, according to NJ Advance Media.

Defendants include ex-Police Chief Frank Nucera, who also served as township administrator from 2010 to 2017 and was involved in development decisions.

Johnson’s lawsuit claims that other developers were given smoother approvals and much more lenient building decisions.

Nucera awaits sentencing after a jury found him guilty in October of lying to the FBI.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.