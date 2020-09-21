NJ Spot Named Among Best Ramen Restaurants In North America

If you live in Burlington County, you don't have to go far for one of the best bowls of ramen in North America.

Rai Rai Ramen in Mount Laurel was crowned the best ramen restaurant in New Jersey on Yelp's list of "Best Ramen in Every State and Canada Offering Takeout."

"We’re ladling out the top spots in North America to order a bowl of takeout ramen just in time for the cooler months ahead," the website said.

"From shoyu to spicy miso, you’ll want to bookmark your way through this round up. 🍜."

The South Church Street restaurant got 4.5 stars on Yelp. Customers seem to love the Spicy Tan Tan, which has an egg, scallion and spinach.

"Still has a great spice level and a wonderful sesame flavor as well," one user said.

"We ordered the miso ramen and the katsu over rice," another said. "The miso ramen cha siu was really good and the amount of meat they gave was awesome.

"The meat itself had really good marbling; just as good as any other average place i've had in NYC. The broth was also delicious and kept me wanting more. the katsu was only average but it was good enough for us to want to keep eating as well."

Rai Rai Ramen, 1200 S. Church St., Mount Laurel, NJ, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays.

