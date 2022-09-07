Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Possible Fatality Reported In Three-Car Route 72 Crash
Business

NJ Family's Ice Cream Shop Expands With Third Location: Report

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Stack Creamery
Stack Creamery Photo Credit: Stack Creamery Facebook photo

A family owned ice cream shop is expanding its footprint with a third North Jersey location, reports NJ Advance Media.

Stack Creamery will be replacing Postmark at 48 Washington St. in Morristown, with a soft opening planned sometime this month.

Stack Creamery's unique touch allows customers to choose from several ice cream flavors and toppings to build their own custom ice cream sandwich, and offers a multitude of ice cream-related baked goods.

The flagship store for Stack Creamery is located in Westwood, while a second store opened last year in Jersey City. 

To read the full report by NJ Advance Media, click here. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.