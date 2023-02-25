Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Jersey Shore Cyberthief Swipes $300,000 From Retiree's Account: It Happens A Lot
Business

Burlington Opening Pair Of NJ Stores

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Burlington
Burlington Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two more New Jersey Burlington stores are on their way.

Burlington, formerly Burlington Coat Factory, will be opening one store in Morristown in March and another in Rio Grande in April, its website shows.

The Morristown store will be located at 191 E. Hanover Ave., and the Rio Grande store in the Rio Grande Plaza, according to job postings from Burlington.

The company is headquartered in Burlington Township and currently operates 44 stores in New Jersey.

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.