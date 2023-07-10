Burlington County Nurse, Dad Of 4 Gary Koncewicz Dies Suddenly, Prompting Outpour Of Support

Described as the “definition of a good person,” Gary worked tirelessly as a nurse throughout Cooper and Virtua hospitals for more than 25 years, his obituary says.

He was known for his love of sports, especially the Phillies, and his absolute mastery of the art of “dad jokes.”

“53 years is too short but Gary managed to fill it with so many laughs, caring smiles and about one million dad jokes,” reads his obituary. “He was always happy, always smiling and quick with a joke, a twinkle in his eye and an exaggerated wink for effect.”

Gary’s generous and compassionate spirit was an integral part of his legacy — one that will be carried on through everybody who knew and loved him.

“Gary was the epitome of a Good Samaritan,” his obituary says. “He was known for his kind and caring nature and could be found working on and off the clock helping anyone and everyone who needed assistance.”

Above all, Gary was an incredibly loving father to his four children, Gabrielle, Brady, Cooper and Karli.

In addition to his children, Gary is survived by his caring wife, Nicole (Nee Wilson) Koncewicz; his mother, Mary (nee Berckman) Koncewicz; his siblings, Robert Koncewicz, Jr., Diane Sharkey and her husband, Bill and John Koncewicz; his nieces and nephews; Will, Delanie and Brenna Sharkey, Michael McKenty, Brooke Coskery, Tyler Coskery and his wife, Miranda, Ryan McKenty and his wife, Madison and his sisters in law, Paige and her husband, Bryan Coskery and Lori McKenty.

Meanwhile, more than $69,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched out of Medford for Gary’s funeral costs, surpassing the campaign’s initial $50,000 goal in a matter of days.

“Anyone who ever met Gary had the same feeling about him,” the fundraiser says. “You always found yourself saying, ‘Man, what a good guy Gary is.’”

Gary’s memorial was held Saturday, July 8 at St. Mary of the Lakes Church in Medford.

“No family is prepared for a situation like this, so we are creating this to lessen the financial burden that comes with a sudden death of a family member,” reads the campaign. “Gary was a very generous man, always offering to help in any way possible.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘The Koncewicz Family’ campaign on GoFundMe.

“He was a great nurse and friend,” reads one of several fundraiser tributes.

“He took very good care of his patients and I am stunned at his passing. May his memory be a blessing.”

