Burlington County Man Rams Police Vehicle, Injures K-9

Officers were trying to serve an eluding warrant on Marc Ferraiolo when the incident occurred, Evesham police said.

Ferraiolo’s wife, Ruth Patton, exited the vehicle and officers pulled behind Ferraiolo as he remained in the vehicle.

Officers gave Ferraiolo commands to exit the vehicle which he ignored. Ferraiolo drove forward and quickly put his vehicle in reverse and pulled out of the driveway at a high rate of speed, almost striking two officers. While exiting the driveway Ferraiolo struck a police vehicle which contained police K-9 Tango. This appeared to be a purposeful collision with a patrol vehicle, police said.

Ferraiolo then drove directly towards two officers. This was also a purposeful act to hit the officers with his vehicle, they said.

Ferraiolo continued to drive across neighboring lawns and purposely rammed his vehicle into the K-9 vehicle with maximum force three more times before attempting to flee again, police said.

As Ferraiolo was fleeing the location he struck another responding patrol vehicle before continuing east on Marlborough Avenue at a high rate of speed. Ferraiolo then struck another patrol vehicle and a parked vehicle on Marlborough Avenue by Azalea Terrace.

This final impact disabled Ferraiolo’s vehicle. Once Ferraiolo’s vehicle became disabled officers approached, and found Ferraiolo still in his vehicle. Officers broke the window to Ferraiolo’s vehicle and removed him. He was provided with medical attention at the scene and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

During the rescue of Ferraiolo from his vehicle, his wife Patton, interfered with officer’s actions and threatened to kill officers, they said.

She was subsequently arrested at the scene.

Several officers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at the scene.

The police K-9 is undergoing veterinarian care due to being in the K-9 vehicle during four significant impacts to the vehicle.

Ferraiolo was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault and other charges.

Patton, 42, was charged with making terroristic threats and obstruction of justice.

Both suspects were being held in Burlington County Jail.

