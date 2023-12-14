Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested In Maple Shade

Tyler Stevenson allegedly entered a Wells Fargo Bank wearing a hood and facemask and asked to cash a check, Maple Shade police said.

Responding police observed Stevenson walking in a neighborhood near the bank. When they attempted to speak with him, he first ran away and later displayed a handgun in view of an officer, police said.

Stevenson then threw the gun on a property across the street from Steinhauer Elementary School which was immediately recovered by police. The school was placed in lockdown and a perimeter was established to search for Stevenson.

Maple Shade Police K-9 Sitka along with Ptl. Marshall conducted a track.

Stevenson was located hiding in the backyard of a residence in the unit block of N. Poplar Ave.

He was found to have a demand note in his pocket stating "I Have a gun Fill the Bag with All $100's Bills," police said.

Stevenson was charged with weapons offenses, resisting arrest, and obstruction and transported to Burlington County Jail on a warrant.

