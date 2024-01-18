"Ashley was a proud mom, and could always be seen and heard on the sidelines of any sports her two sons were involved in," her obituary said.

Ashley lived in Shamong for most of her life.

She was a 2003 graduate of Shawnee High School in Medford.

An avid sports fan, Ashley enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies games, her obit said.

She is survived by her parents, Steven and Christine Wardwell of Mount Laurel; her two sons, Nathan and Jaxon Marvin; her two sisters, Heather and Amanda Wardwell; and her maternal grandmother, Judy Jacobs.

Relatives and friends may greet the family on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St. in Medford.

A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Click here to read Ashley De'An Marvin's complete obituary.

