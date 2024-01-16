Fog/Mist 25°

1 Killed, 3 Seriously Injured In South Jersey Crash

A 45-year-old woman from Burlington County was killed and three people were airlifted with serious injuries in a weekend crash, authorities said.

Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police responded to a crash on Sunday, Jan. 14 at about 1:20 a.m. on Butterworths Bogs Road in Tabernacle Township. 

A rear-seat passenger, Jamie Widrig, of Chatsworth, sustained fatal injuries in the crash, State Police said.

A Polaris Ranger UTV, occupied by four people, was traveling southbound on Butterworths Bogs Road when the driver lost control, ran off the road left, hit a tree and overturned, State Police said.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Chatsworth, the front-seat passenger, a 28-year-old man from Chatsworth, and a rear-seat passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Tabernacle, all sustained serious injuries, police said. They were airlifted to an area hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

