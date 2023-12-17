Saints Make Mockery Of QB While Feasting On 'Tommy Cutlets' In Giants Loss

The forgettable day for the Don Bosco Prep High School began with a rib from Hillsdale native Darren Rizzi, a special teams coordinator for the Saints who was sporting a shirt from rival Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell on the field before the game.

FOX announcers Jonathan Vilma - a former Saints star - and Kenny Albert got a laugh at the subtle joke, musing that Rizzi knew what he was doing and reportedly gave Devito a grin like a Cheshire Cat before kickoff while sporting his hometown gear.

The Saints defense also had some fun with Devito during the win, repeatedly mocking his popular celebration after taking the quarterback down in the win.

They were less subtle.

As for Tommy Cutlets, it was the Saints defense who were feasting on Sunday, racking up seven sacks while limiting the Giants to just 193 total yards in a 24-6 dismantling inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

They also temporarily knocked him out of the game after a massive hit that went viral on social media.

Rizzi, a member of the Bergen Catholic Hall of Fame, was a two-sport star for the school, leading them to two state championships and wining a title in 1986.

He has had stints as a coordinator first with the Miami Dolphins from 2011 to 2018 before settling with the Saints in 2019.

As for Devito, the Cedar Grove native completed 20 of 34 passes in the loss for 178 yards, though he protected the ball while being battered by the Saints defense all afternoon while his parents were sitting in the stands to watch the savage defense.

The Giants fell to 5-9 after a three game winning streak that thrust Devito back into the spotlight as he continues to fend off backup Tyrod Taylor.

