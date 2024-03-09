Popular Bergenfield Coach, Dad To Newborn Mike Burns Dies After Bicycle Ride, 37

According to his obituary, Mike died unexpectedly on a bicycle ride Sunday, March 3.

A member of the Ironworkers Union, Local 11 Mike "loved the challenges of his job, especially the thrill of working on structures from very great heights," his obituary reads. He was outspoken and "always tried to push his own personal limits."

"Wrestling was his lifelong passion, and he trained his body, mind and spirit with diligence and devotion to the art and skills of the sport." Mike — or Coach Mikey, as he was affectionately called — spent more than 10 years coaching youth baseball, softball, and wrestling.

"RIP Mike Burns. You will be missed. Thank you for being one of the reasons David Jr. is the wrestler that he is today!" one mourner wrote on Facebook. "You were one of his favorite coaches in all the sports he played. The world lost a great person."

"Shock and disbelief are the emotions of the hour as our family processes the tragic loss of my beloved cousin Mike Burns, a man of intense passion, raw authenticity, and endless humor," one of his cousins said. "Mike was a man who never failed to make an impact on those who knew him, and it was a true blessing to have been gifted the warmth of his love."

The tribute went on to note that Mike "seized his chances at life's little joys.

"One month to the day after welcoming his new son Mike the younger, and just after dropping his precious daughter Keira off with family, my cousin spent his final hour enjoying the first truly beautiful spring day with a bike ride through town.

"He collapsed, and while paramedics were immediately on the scene, he was gone. I like to imagine that for him, he rode smoothly from this place to the next. And just maybe, as he turned his head, he saw our grandmother Helen ride up next to him on her favorite bike with the big basket in the back.

"Mike's loss will be felt deeply and profoundly for those he leaves behind. But in honor of the spirit in which he lived his life, I ask that you choose joy today. Time is never a guarantee."

Survivors include his children, Keira Briella Burns and his newborn son, Michael Cameron Burns; his partner Arielle Athena LaFata; his parents Bruce and Judy Burns; brothers Daniel and his wife Rachel; David and his wife Jesse; his Nephews and Nieces, Sean, Charlee, Bella, and DJ; along with uncles, aunts, cousins, co-workers, and cherished friends.

A Funeral Mass is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at the St. John the Evangelist’s Roman Catholic Church.Burial will follow at Westwood Cemetery.

