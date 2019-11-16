Contact Us
Work-Bound Lyndhurst Woman Killed When Truck Hits Tree

Jerry DeMarco
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the Chubb Avenue crash in Lyndhurst. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A Lyndhurst woman on her way to work was killed when her truck slammed into a tree early Saturday, authorities said.

The 40-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene after her Chevy Tahoe struck the tree off the northbound lane across from an industrial park on Chubb Avenue near Route 3 around 7:15 a.m., Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

Although the investigation was in its early stages, speed appeared to be a factor, Auteri said.

The limit on that stretch is 25 miles an hour.

Auteri thanked township firefighters and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

ALSO SEE: A 32-year-old Rutherford man was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening Saturday morning after being struck by a car near the borough train station.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/rutherford/police-fire/rutherford-pedestrian-32-struck-outside-train-station/779337/

