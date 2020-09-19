Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Milford Firefighters Douse House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters battle blaze on Plympton Street in New Milford.
Firefighters battle blaze on Plympton Street in New Milford. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

PHOTOS: New Milford firefighters doused a smoky house blaze Saturday.

The fire broke out in the rear of the Plympton Street home shortly after 4 p.m. and caused extensive damage.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

The Plympton Street fire in New Milford caused significant damage.

DAILY VOICE

535 Plympton Street, New Milford

Aiden Flannery for DAILY VOICE

The fire on Plympton Street in New Milford broke out shortly after 4 p.m.

Aiden Flannery for DAILY VOICE

At the scene.

DAILY VOICE

There was no immediate word on the possible cause of the Plympton Street fire in New Milford.

Aiden Flannery for DAILY VOICE

