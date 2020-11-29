Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Another Paterson Shooting Arrest Announced, Two More People Shot
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergenfield PD: Cellphone-Using DWI Motorist Involved In Crash Assaults, Threatens Officers

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Devlynn Kujawa
Devlynn Kujawa Photo Credit: BERGENFIELD PD

A Bergenfield motorist who crashed her car while drunk and on her cellphone assaulted a borough police officer and threatened to kill him and his colleagues, authorities said.

Devlynn Kujawa, 30, was taken into custody following the late-night Nov. 9 crash on Ralph Street, Detective Lt. William Duran said.

During the booking process at headquarters, police found her carrying cocaine, Duran said.

Kujawa, previously of Englewood and the Jersey Shore, then struck Officer John Hwang in the chest while threatening to kill him and the other officers there, the lieutenant said.

Kujawa, who looked up at the ceiling instead of into the camera for her mugshot,  was released pending court action on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, making terroristic threats and possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, Duran said.

She also received summonses for DWI, reckless driving, using a cellphone while driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, having drugs in a vehicle and failing to submit to a breath test, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bergenfield Daily Voice!

Serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.