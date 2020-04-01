Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Bergenfield Mom: Unleashed Pit Bulls Killed Special Needs Son's Support Cat

by Jerry DeMarco & Cecilia Levine
Georgian Court, Bergenfield
Georgian Court, Bergenfield Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Bergenfield mom is suing the owner of two pits bulls who she claimed killed her special-needs son’s support cat in front of their eyes.

Martha Cardona and her son “helplessly watched” the dogs attack the leashed feline during a walk around the Georgian Court garden apartment complex in June 2018, a lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Hackensack alleges.

Both were “consumed by the terrorizing fright and horror” of the cat being ripped to pieces until it died, says the suit, a copy of which was obtained by northjersey.com .

The dogs then knocked Cardona down, but she fought them off, it says.

Cardona's suit cites the owner, Marianne Patino, who lives in an adjoining complex near the Teaneck Armory and whose dogs, it alleges, “prowled and roamed…unleashed and unsupervised” with “vicious and dangerous" intent, the news report says .

She’s also suing the complex owner, Tower Management, which she said ignored the dangers that the dogs posed to tenants at both complexes, it says

Cardona reportedly is seeking unspecified compensation for medical treatment and mental anguish .

Neither Pattino nor Tower Management could immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday afternoon.

