Bergenfield Man Shot, Robbed In Paterson Overnight

Jerry DeMarco
Main and Elizabeth streets, Paterson
Main and Elizabeth streets, Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 48-year-old Bergenfield man was shot and robbed before dawn Sunday in Paterson, authorities said.

The gunman fled with the victim’s wallet and phone following the shooting shortly before 4 a.m. at or near an all-night laundry at Main and Elizabeth streets, they said.

The victim went to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wound, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

