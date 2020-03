A Bergenfield driver refused medical attention after she inadvertently hit the gas, sending her car through the back of her garage on Wednesday.

The 82-year-old Pleasant Avenue driver was none the worse for wear, police said, although they couldn’t say as much for the attached garage.

Her 2004 Ford Taurus had to be towed.

Aftermath. Aidan Flannery for DAILY VOICE

