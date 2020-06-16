AUTHORITIES: Dumont Girlfriend Murderer Captured Without Pants, Shoes, Carrying 2 Young Kids

UPDATE: A Queens man who authorities said brutally stabbed his girlfriend dead in her Dumont apartment before dawn Tuesday was captured by Closter police after he knocked on a local resident's door in the middle of the night not wearing pants or shoes and carrying their two young children in his arms.

Jeffrey Daniels, 36, was charged with murder, child endangerment and illegal weapons possession in the slaying of Michelle Boccellari Burns hours earlier in her Knickerbocker Road garden apartment.

Burns, a 36-year-old mother of three girls, had been stabbed several times in the head and neck, authorities said.

In a bizarre coincidence, a Cresskill mom was also brutally stabbed to death blocks away less than 24 hours earlier.

Dumont police got a 12:20 a.m. call Tuesday of a 5-year-old child "wandering unattended" near the victim's apartment complex off Lexington Avenue.

"Responding officers learned that the child’s mother lived in the complex," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. "The child’s aunt reported that her sister [the child’s mother] was not answering her phone.

"Officers entered the mother’s apartment, where they discovered her dead body," Musella said.

Closter police captured Daniels a couple of hours later.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 180-pound Daniels wasn't wearing pants or shoes and was carrying his and Burns's two daughters -- one six months old, the other 18 months -- when he knocked on the back door of a Closter resident who immediately called police, Daily Voice has learned.

The younger girls were at Hackensack University Medical Center awaiting response from the state Department of Children and Families. The oldest daughter was with family.

310 Knickerbocker Road at Lexington Avenue in Dumont. Donald Wuertz for DAILY VOICE

The previous overnight, authorities said, a 19-year-old Lodi man killed a mom in her Cresskill home less than a mile from the scene of the Dumont killing.

The slain Cresskill woman's 14-year-old daughter aided the killer in a botched attempt to dispose of the body in Overpeck Creek in Teaneck, they said.

SEE: Lodi Man Charged With Murdering Cresskill Mom, Daughter Charged With Helping Dump Body

The majority of killings in Bergen County for many years have been domestic-related.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit is heading the Dumont investigation, assisted by police from multiple towns -- including Dumont -- as well as Bergen County sheriff's officers, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Jeffrey Daniels BCSO

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.