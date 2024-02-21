Overcast 29°

Pedestrian, 64, Struck, Seriously Injured By NJ Transit Bus In New Milford

A 64-year-old New Milford man was seriously injured when he was struck by a commuter bus shortly before dawn Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The victim was struck at the intersection of Madison Avenue and River Road at 6:22 a.m. Feb. 21, New Milford Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

Holy Name EMS and paramedics tended to the pedestrian, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

The intersection remained closed for three hours until shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and members of the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, who collected evidence, also responded.

Detectives were out collecting security footage from area businesses, the chief said.

𝗔𝗡𝗬𝗢𝗡𝗘 who might have seen something or has information that could help Clancy's detectives is asked to call New Milford police: (𝟮𝟬𝟭)𝟮𝟲𝟭-𝟭𝟰𝟬𝟬.

