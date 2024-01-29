Pair Struck In Downtown Bergenfield, Bogota Man Seriously Injured By Teaneck Driver, Police Say

The 42-year-old man from Bogota suffered serious injuries and his 43-year-old female companion from Oradell sustained less significant injuries when they were struck on South Washington Avenue between Palisade Avenue and East Main Street at 7:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, Bergenfield Police Detective Lt. Kyle C. Witty said.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the lieutenant said.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps and ALS from Holy Name Medical Center responded along with borough police.

The 23-year-old male driver of the 2023 Mercedes SUV that hit them remained at the scene.ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help an ongoing investigation is asked to call Bergenfield police: (201) 387-4000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bergenfield and receive free news updates.