Bergnfield Native Garry R Paxson, 78, Loved His Family, His Dog & Being Outside

Garry R. Paxson, 78 of Wellborn, FL, died on July 12, 2021. The Bergenfield native was born to the late Robert A. and Arline Dell Paxson.

Garry lived in Wellborn for two years, was of the Episcopal faith and served as an officer for the Callous, Maine Police Department and Union Correctional Institute in Florida.

He loved being outside and spending time with his children, grandchildren and dog Harley. He also enjoyed gardening, canning and baking.

Garry is survived by his wife Linda Paxson; daughters Michelle Paxson McDonald (Patrick) and Lorretta Paxson Thomas (Marcini); sons Garry Paxson, Jr. (Darla) and Jean-Luc Paxson (Erin); sister Melanie Boudar; brother Norman Thurling (Terri) and five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A celebration of his life was held on July 19, 2021 at Daniels Funeral Home in Live Oak, FL. Please sign his online guestbook at Daniels Funeral Home.

Obituary provided by Daniels Funeral Home.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.