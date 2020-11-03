Number of Bergen County 'Presumptive Positive' COVID-19 Cases Rises To 10

A total of 10 presumptive positive cases for COVID-19 had been confirmed in Bergen County as of Wednesday afternoon, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said in a release.

The presumptive positive cases were identified in:

Englewood: 3 cases

Fort Lee: 1 case

Bergenfield: 2

Teaneck: 3

Little Ferry: 1 (Patient Deceased)

There were a total of 23 presumptive positive cases statewide , officials said at the time.

Several schools and universities across New Jersey were canceling classes or moving to online instruction to prepare for or avoid a coronavirus outbreak .

The New Jersey Department of Health has also set up a 24-hour hotline for residents who may have concerns or questions at (800) 222-1222 .

