Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fitness Center In Englewood Warns Members Of Possible COVID-19 Exposure
News

Number of Bergen County 'Presumptive Positive' COVID-19 Cases Rises To 10

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The numbers continue to rise.
The numbers continue to rise. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A total of 10 presumptive positive cases for COVID-19 had been confirmed in Bergen County as of Wednesday afternoon, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said in a release.

The presumptive positive cases were identified in:

There were a total of 23 presumptive positive cases statewide , officials said at the time.

Several schools and universities across New Jersey were canceling classes or moving to online instruction to prepare for or avoid a coronavirus outbreak .

The New Jersey Department of Health has also set up a 24-hour hotline for residents who may have concerns or questions at (800) 222-1222 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bergenfield Daily Voice!

Serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Bergenfield Daily Voice!

Serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.